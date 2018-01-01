Ukraine to reduce the harvest of early grain crops — UAC
In 2018, Ukraine will decrease the harvest volumes of grain crops, but only in the group of early grains, declared the General Director at Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation (UAC), Pavel Koval on August 7.
According to P.Koval, it is referred to spiked grains — wheat, rye, and barley. Late grains, including corn, will show rather good results. But in any case, the adverse weather conditions will bring some problems with qualitative features. In some oblasts, wheat already started germinating directly into the spikelets, due to the high humidity level. I.e. Ukraine will produce rather good harvest, but grains will somewhat lose its value.
Also, he noted that the global grain prices already increased, but it did not mean that the incomes of Ukrainian agrarians would grow next.
If agrarians planned to harvest good milling wheat, but finally harvest 6-grade feed wheat, so the incomes will be equivalent. In addition, the product prices are rising more slowly than the prices for material resources, such as fuel and mineral fertilizers. Therefore, the incomes of the agro-industrial complex will not grow in linear trend with the increase of grain prices, explained the expert.
