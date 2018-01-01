Harvest

Belarus harvested over 4 mln tonnes of grains and pulses — Ministry of Agriculture

As of August 8, Belarusian agrarians harvested 4.012 mln tonnes of grains and pulses throughout the areas of 1.46 mln ha, or 68.3% of the plan. The average yield totaled 2.75 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

In particular, agrarians of Minsk oblast harvested the largest volumes of grains — 1.054 mln tonnes with the yield of 2.88 t/ha. Also, Brest oblast produced 875 thsd tonnes of grains, Vitebsk oblast — 441 thsd tonnes, Gomel oblast — 408 thsd tonnes, Grodno oblast — 793 thsd tonnes, and Mogilev oblast — 441 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, Belarus already completed the harvesting campaign of winter rapeseed. Thus,as of the reporting date the country sold 247 thsd tonnes of rapeseed, or 48.2% of the plan, including 27.3 thsd tonnes (28.7%) — by oil-producing organizations of the Belarussian State Concern of Food Industry Belgospishcheprom, and 95.6 thsd tonnes (59.7%) — by organizations of the Ministry of Agriculture.

