Harvest

December 13, 12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 268

In 2018, Ukraine to increase the production of oilseeds — Institute of Agrarian Economics

In the current year, Ukraine will increase the production of all types of oilseed crops, declared the Deputy Director on scientific work at the National Scientific Center “Institute of Agrarian Economics”, Academician of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS), Nikolai Pugachev on December 12.

According to him, rapeseed production demonstrated the most significant upward trend. Due to the growth of the planted areas of the reporting export-oriented crop in 1.3 times, the production volumes will exceed the last year figures by 26.7%, and total 2.781 mln tonnes.

Also, in terms of the slight downward trend in 2017, in the current year the production volumes of sunflower seed will grow by 16.1% — to 14.207 mln tonnes.

At the same time, increasing of the yield figures of soybeans by almost 16% will compensate the certain fall of the planted areas under the oilseed by 13.7%. According to scientists of the Institute of Agrarian Economics, in 2018 the general harvest of soybeans will reach 4.516 mln tonnes (up 15.8%).

The current production volumes allow meeting all needs of Ukraine in oilseeds, and strengthening its position on international markets, said N.Pugachev.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment