Russia: Ministry of Agriculture confirmed its previous estimations of grain harvest in 2018

In 2018, the general harvest of grain crops in Russia totaled 110 mln tonnes in clean weight, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Jambulat Khatuov on December 14.

Traditionally, in the current year wheat formed the main volumes in the harvest structure of grain crops, which share reached 70 mln tonnes. Also, barley production totaled 16.6 mln tonnes, and corn — more than 10 mln tonnes, the First Deputy Minister said.

