Russia: nearly 90% of winter crops areas were in good condition — Ministry of Agriculture
To date, the general condition of winter crop areas in Russia does not give any cause for concern, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Jambulat Khatuov on December 14.
According to him, the condition of winter crops does not cause any fears, including the situation in the Southern Federal District. There were no any difficult emergency situations, so the current snow cover in all regions of the Russian Federation will allow keeping winter crops in the condition of winter dormancy.
Also, J.Khatuov added that the Ministry officials estimated the current condition of 89% of winter crop areas as good. To date, it is too early to provide the specific forecasts, but traditionally the losses total nearly 5-7% of winter crops.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia exported nearly 26 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
17:20
-
On December 14, the NAMEX sold over 27 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
December 14, 16:40
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture confirmed its previous estimations of grain harvest in 2018
December 14, 16:10
-
Since the beginning of the season, Russia imported 1.6 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds
December 14, 14:20
-
On December 13, the NAMEX sold over 31 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
December 14, 10:00
-
Russia exported over 22 mln tonnes of wheat — Centre for Grain Quality Assurance
December 13, 10:00
-
Russia: in January-November, the seaports shipped over 52 mln tonnes of grains — Association of Sea Commercial Ports
December 12, 16:50
-
On December 12, the NAMEX sold over 24 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
December 12, 15:20
-
For the first 3 months of 2018/19 MY, Russia increased the imports of buckwheat
December 12, 10:00