Russia: nearly 90% of winter crops areas were in good condition — Ministry of Agriculture

To date, the general condition of winter crop areas in Russia does not give any cause for concern, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Jambulat Khatuov on December 14.

According to him, the condition of winter crops does not cause any fears, including the situation in the Southern Federal District. There were no any difficult emergency situations, so the current snow cover in all regions of the Russian Federation will allow keeping winter crops in the condition of winter dormancy.

Also, J.Khatuov added that the Ministry officials estimated the current condition of 89% of winter crop areas as good. To date, it is too early to provide the specific forecasts, but traditionally the losses total nearly 5-7% of winter crops.

