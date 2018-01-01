Ukraine: condition of winter crops areas improved
As of December 17, the condition of winter crops areas in Ukraine was estimated as good and satisfactory throughout 6 mln ha (or 86% of the plan), declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on December 17.
At the same time, to date nearly 0.9 mln ha or 14% of the crop areas were poor and thinned condition.
According to the announcement, sprouts of winter grains appeared throughout 6.9 mln ha, or 97% of the general planted areas.
As for winter rapeseed, in the current year the planted areas under the oilseed totaled 1.03 mln ha, including the sprouts growing throughout 1 mln ha (99%). In particular, the crops throughout 984 thsd ha (92%) were in good and satisfactory condition, and 87 thsd ha (8%) — poor and thinned condition.
In the current year, the general conditions of winter crops in Ukraine somewhat improved compared with the last year figures. So, on the same date in 2017, 19% of winter grain crops and 13% of winter rapeseed areas were in poor and thinned condition.
