Rosstat increased its estimations of the record harvest of grains in 2017
Rosstat updated its previous estimations of the general harvest of grains and pulses in Russia in 2017. The new figures reached 135.539 mln tonnes in clean weight. At the same time, the previous official estimations totaled 135.4 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on December 17.
In particular, in 2017 the harvest of winter crops totaled 67.162 mln tonnes, including 61.98 mln tonnes of wheat, and spring crops — 68.386 mln tonnes, including 24.023 mln tonnes of wheat.
According to the announcement, the authorities reviewed the indicators in accordance with the Schedule of recalculation of the statistical series of the specific indicators provided by the program of the All-Russia Agricultural Census in 2016, as well as the related agricultural indicators for 2007-2017.
