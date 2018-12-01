Harvest

Azerbaijan planted winter grains throughout 876.2 thsd ha — Azstat

As of December 1, 2018, Azerbaijani agrarians planted winter grains for the harvest-2019 throughout the areas of 876.2 thsd ha, or 98.3% of the plan, declared the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azstat).

In particular, winter wheat areas reached 577.2 thsd ha, winter barley — 298.7 thsd ha, and winter rye — 209 ha.

Also, the planted areas of winter crops increased by 1.3% compared with last year, including the areas under wheat — up 1.2%.

