In 5 years, Ukraine can increase the annual production of grains and oilseeds to 100 mln tonnes year — UGA

In 2018/19 MY, the general harvest volumes of grains and oilseeds in Ukraine can break the record and reach 92 mln tonnes, declared the President at the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA), Mykola Gorbachev on December 18.

According to him, for 20 recent years the production of grain and oilseed crops significantly increased. So, in 2001 Ukraine harvested nearly 42 mln tonnes of grains, but in the current season the expected harvest will break the record — almost 92 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds.

Also, he noted that the country still continues successfully realizing its potential in the exports of agricultural crops.

For 4 recent years, Ukraine exported nearly 45 mln tonnes per year. In the current season, the exports will break the record — nearly 52.5 mln tonnes. It should be noted that the current record will develop in terms of the production of more than 35 mln tonnes of corn, while its exports will reach nearly 27 mln tonnes. According to the UGA forecasts, by 2022 Ukraine can produce more than 100 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds, and export almost 70 mln tonnes, said M.Gorbachev.

At the same time, it is necessary to settle a number of problems, which slow down the further growth of export figures, in order to achieve the reporting indicators.

To date, Ukraine has the main bottleneck — the railway lines, which can ship nearly 100 thsd tonnes of crops per day. At the same time, the elevators can ship 700 thsd tonnes of grains per day. The deficit of locomotives is one of the major reasons. The UGA hopes that the Parliament will make a decision to allow private rail traction on the Ukrainian railway lines. The Association is already working on the reporting draft law, concluded M.Gorbachev.

