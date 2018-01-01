Russia: grain harvest reached almost 113 mln tonnes — Rosstat
According to preliminary figures, in 2018 the general production of grains and pulses (including corn) in all types of Russian agricultural households reached 112.8 mln tonnes in clean weight, a decrease of 16.7% compared with the record reached last year (135.5 mln tonnes), reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on December 19.
In particular, in the current year the harvest of sunflower seed totaled 12.6 mln tonnes in clean weight, up 20.1% compared with 2017, and sugar beet — 41.1 mln tonnes, down 20.9%.
Agricultural organizations harvested 70.1% of the general planned grain volumes, 66.4% of sunflower seed volumes, and 89% of sugar beet volumes. At the same time, farming households harvested 29.1% of the grain volumes (at the last year level), sugar beet — 10.8% (11.6%), and sunflower seed — 32.2% (31.5%), added Rosstat.
As of December 1, agricultural organizations planted winter grains for the harvest-2019 throughout 12.2 mln ha, up 4.5% compared with the last year figures.
