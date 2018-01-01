Harvest

Ukraine harvested record grain volumes — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In 2018, Ukraine broke the record, and produced 70.1 mln tonnes of grain crops, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on December 20.

In particular, the harvest volumes of wheat totaled 24.5 mln tonnes, barley — 7.3 mln tonnes, and rye — 407 thsd tonnes.

Also, in the current year Ukraine received the record harvest of corn — 35.5 mln tonnes, while the production of buckwheat reached 130 thsd tonnes.

In addition, agrarians produced the record volumes of sunflower seed at 13.7 mln tonnes, and soybeans — 4.4 mln tonnes. The production volumes of rapeseed totaled 2.6 mln tonnes.

The harvest of sugar beet reached 13 mln tonnes.

As for the autumn planting campaign, in 2018 Ukrainian agrarians planted winter crops throughout the areas of 8.2 mln ha, including winter wheat and triticale — 6.1 mln ha, winter rye — 120 thsd ha, and winter barley — 90 thsd ha. Also, agrarians planted winter rapeseed throughout over 1 mln ha.

