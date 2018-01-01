Harvest

Kyrgyzstan completed the harvesting campaign of grains and pulses

As of December 3, Kyrgyz agrarians harvested 676.8 thsd tonnes of wheat, an increase of 37.4 thsd tonnes compared with the last year figures. The average yield totaled 2.67 t/ha. Also, agrarians harvested 469.5 thsd tonnes of barley (up 24.3 thsd tonnes), with the yield of 2.45 t/ha, and 678.4 thsd tonnes of corn (up 40.9 thsd tonnes), with the yield of 6.5 t/ha, reported the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Melioration of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the same time, the production of pulses totaled 112.9 thsd tonnes (up 8.1 thsd tonnes), with the yield of 1.83 t/ha.

In addition, the harvest of oilseeds totaled 37.9 thsd tonnes (up 1.8 thsd tonnes), with the yield of 1.27 t/ha, and sugar beet — 721.2 thsd tonnes (up 18.8 thsd tonnes), with the yield of 45.42 t/ha.

