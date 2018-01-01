Harvest

Yesterday, 21:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 23

Ukraine may lose nearly 20% of corn, soybean and rapeseed harvest, due to the deficit of fertilizers — UAC

In 2019, the yield figures of corn, soybeans and rapeseed in Ukrainian agricultural households may become lower by 20%, due to the deficit of the necessary volumes of fertilizers, including ammonium sulfate, declared the Head of the "Ukrainian Agrarian Council” Public Union (UAC), Andrii Dykun on December 21.

According to him, in the current year Ukraine received had the record harvest of corn, while next year the country may lose nearly 20% of the harvest.

The expert noted that Ukrainian agrarians and chemists need to find the solution to import the required volumes of fertilizers to the country for the successful planting campaign in the spring, because in the terms of the absence of fertilizers, there will be no exports.

A.Dykun reminded that the funds received from the sales of agricultural products on foreign markets form nearly 40% of foreign currency earnings of Ukraine.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment