Ukraine: planted areas under winter rapeseed for the harvest-2019 increased
In Ukraine, the planted areas under winter rapeseed for the harvest-2019 totaled 1.3 mln ha, an increase of 28% compared with last year, and reached the maximum level for 9 recent years, declared the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
The general areas mainly increased, due to the similar upward trend in all major oblasts-producers, including Odessa oblast (up 36%), Dnipropetrovsk oblast (up 33%), Kherson oblast (up 45%), and Mykolaiv oblast (up 2 times).
According to the oilseed market analyst at APK-Inform Agency, Julia Ivanitskaya, for three recent years the oilseed planted areas demonstrated the upward trend, due to the high profitability of production and demand rates from crop exporters and processors.
Rapeseed is one of the most expensive oilseed crops in Ukraine, which stimulates agrarians to expand the planted areas, she said.
