Ukraine: in 2018, the production of plant products to increase — Institute of Agrarian Economics

According to calculations of the Institute of Agrarian Economics, updated with reference to the official statistics as of November 1, as well as the expert estimations until the end of the current year, in 2018 Ukraine the general production of plant growing products will vary at the level of 1989.5 bln UAH, up 10.6% compared with the figures on the same date last year, declared the Deputy Director on scientific work at the National scientific center “Institute of Agrarian Economics”, Academician of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS), Nikolai Pugachev on December 13.

According to him, in 2018 the forecasted production volumes of grains and pulses will total 70.2 mln tonnes, up 13.4% compared with 2017. In particular, Ukraine will increase the production of corn and rice.

Also, the production of all oilseed crops will increase, including the production of rapeseed — to 2.7 mln tonnes (up 26.7%). At the same time, sugar beet production will decrease to 13.3 mln tonnes (down 10.7%).

According to forecasts of the Institute of Agrarian Economics, in 2019 the agricultural production will keep the tendency of stabilization, summed up N.Pugachev.

