In 2018, Russia decreased the general grain production — Rosstat
In 2018, agrarians of Russia produced 112.902 mln tonnes of grains and pulses, against 135.539 mln tonnes last year, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
In particular, in the current year the harvest of pulses totaled 3.434 mln tonnes, down 19.4% compared with last year.
Generally, the production of wheat totaled 72.068 mln tonnes (down 16.2%), barley — 16.98 mln tonnes (down 17.6%), rye — 1.914 mln tonnes (down 24.9%), buckwheat — 930.5 thsd tonnes (down 39%), triticale — 400.5 thsd tonnes (down 20%), millet — 216.1 thsd tonnes (down 31.6%), and oats — 17.3 thsd tonnes (down 11.7%).
