Ukraine increased the planted areas under winter crops for the harvest-2019 — State Statistics Service

In the current year, Ukraine planted winter crops for the harvest-2019 throughout the areas of 8.945 mln ha, up 7.5% compared with last year. In particular, agricultural organizations planted winter crops throughout 7.199 mln ha (up 8.4%), and households of the population — 1.746 mln ha (up 3.6%), declared the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on December 26.

In particular, the planted areas under winter grains in Ukraine totaled 7.585 mln ha (up 4.4%), including wheat — 6.449 mln ha (up 2.8%), barley — more than 1 mln ha (up22%), rye — 115.1 thsd ha (down 22.7%), and triticale — 13.3 thsd ha (down 17.1%). It should be noted that Ukraine did not plant winter vetch at all.

In addition, agrarians planted winter rapeseed for the harvest-2019 throughout 1.292 mln ha, up almost one third compared with last year.

