Harvest

April 25, 12:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 500

Rusagrotrans increased the forecast of grain harvest and exports from Russia in the season-2019/20

The analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC increased the forecast of the general grain harvest in Russia in 2019 by 1.6 mln tonnes — to 125.5 mln tonnes. The estimations of exports in 2019/20 MY totaled nearly 48 mln tonnes, reported the press-service of Rusagrotrans JSC on April 25.

In particular, the estimations of wheat harvest increased by 1.4 mln tonnes — to 80.4 mln tonnes, and barley — up 0.2 mln tonnes, to 19.4 mln tonnes. The forecast of corn production did not change, and still totaled 12.2 mln tonnes.

According to experts, in the south of Russia agrarians will harvest 47.1 mln tonnes of grains (41.1 mln tonnes last year), up 1.6 mln tonnes compared with the previous forecast. The estimations of the harvest in the center increased by 0.6 mln tonnes — to 30.7 mln tonnes (28.5 mln tonnes). The forecast of grain harvest in the Volga region reduced by 0.7 mln tonnes — to 24.8 mln tonnes (21.5 mln tonnes).

According to the Head of the center, Igor Pavensky, the forecast was revised, due to decreasing of the company`s estimations of the losses of winter crops in the south and keeping of the favourable weather conditions for development of winter crops in most regions. At the same time, Rusagrotrans increased its estimations of winter crops losses in the Volga region, and reduced the yield forecast in the region.

According to the satellite figures, the condition of winter crops is better than the standard level, except for several regions of the Volga region and the Central Black Earth region, where moisture reserves in the meter soil layer are still insufficient, in terms of the warm and dry weather, I.Pavensky said.

As a result, he noted that next agricultural year the grain exports (taking into account the exports to the EAEU countries) will total nearly 48 mln tonnes, against 43.85 mln tonnes in the forecast for the current agricultural year.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment