Ukraine planted early spring grains and pulses throughout 2.1 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of April 25, Ukrainian agricultural enterprises already planted early spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 2.1 mln ha, or 94% of the forecast, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 156 thsd ha (95%), spring barley — 1.5 mln ha (95%), spring oats — 188 thsd ha (96%), and peas — 286 thsd ha (87%).
Also, agrarians planted corn throughout 1.2 mln ha, or 27% of the plan.
In addition, agrarians continued planting oilseed crops. As of the reporting date, Ukraine planted sunflower seed throughout 2.2 mln ha (38%), as well as soybeans — 177 thsd ha (10%).
At the same time, Ukraine planted sugar beet throughout 206 thsd ha (84%).
