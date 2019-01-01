Harvest

April 26, 09:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 493

Belarus planted spring crops throughout nearly 1.6 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture

As of April 25, Belarusian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the areas of 1.567 mln ha, or 64% of the plan, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

In particular, the planted areas under corn reached 252.1 thsd ha (24.4%), and flaxseed — 41.9 thsd ha (81.5%). Also, agrarians planted sugar beet throughout 88 thsd ha, or 92.6% of the plan.

All oblasts, except for Vitebsk one, already completed the first fertilizing works of winter grains with nitrogen fertilizers — 1322.5 thsd ha, or 99% of the remaining areas. At the same time, agrarians started the second fertilizing of winter grains, and already provided the works throughout 547.7 thsd ha (40% of the remaining areas).

