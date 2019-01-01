Harvest

April 26, 10:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 458

Kyrgyzstan planted spring crops throughout more than 135 thsd ha — KyrStat

As of the beginning of April 2019, agrarians of Kyrgyzstan planted spring crops throughout the areas of 135.4 thsd ha, declared the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic (KyrStat).

In particular, the planted areas under barley totaled 81.5 thsd ha (46.1% of the plan), wheat — 37.4 thsd ha (34%), and oilseeds — 2.5 thsd ha (8.6%).

In addition, agrarians provided fertilizing of winter crops throughout 41.5 thsd ha, and spring plowing — 159.1 thsd ha.

