Russia planted spring grains throughout 5.2 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
As of April 25, Russia planted all spring crops throughout the general areas of 8.8 mln ha, or 16.8% of the forecast (on the same date in 2018 — 5 mln ha), reported the Ministry of Agriculture.
At the same time, agrarians planted spring grains throughout 5.2 mln ha, or 17.8% of the forecasted areas. In particular, the planted areas under spring barley reached 2.6 mln ha (33.1%), spring wheat — 800.9 thsd ha (6.6%), and corn for grain — 724.6 thsd ha (27.9%).
In addition, Russia planted sunflower seed throughout 1.3 mln ha (16.6%), and soybeans — 119.4 thsd ha (3.9%). Agrarians planted spring rapeseed throughout 147.6 thsd ha, or 10.4% of the plan.
Also, Russia planted sugar beet throughout 789.9 thsd ha, or 69.5%.
In addition, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter grain areas throughout 13.2 mln ha, or 74.7% of the planted areas (in 2018 — 10.1 mln ha).
