Kazakhstan planted spring grains throughout over 400 thsd ha — Ministry of Agriculture

As of April 29, Kazakhstan planted spring spiked grains throughout the areas of 416.1 thsd ha, or 2.9% of the planned figures (14.347 mln ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In particular, southern oblasts of the country planting grains throughout the largest areas — Jambyl (187.8 thsd ha), Almaty (152.9 thsd ha), and Turkistan oblasts (47 thsd ha). At the same time, the main grain producing regions of Kazakhstan (Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda oblasts) still did not start the planting campaign of spring grains.

In addition, Kazakhstan started planting corn for grain. As of April 29, the planted areas already reached 21.8 thsd ha, or 14.3% of the plan.

As for oilseeds, agrarians planted the crops throughout 144.9 thsd ha, or 5.1% of the plan (2.848 mln ha).

