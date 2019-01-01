Kazakhstan planted spring grains throughout over 400 thsd ha — Ministry of Agriculture
As of April 29, Kazakhstan planted spring spiked grains throughout the areas of 416.1 thsd ha, or 2.9% of the planned figures (14.347 mln ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In particular, southern oblasts of the country planting grains throughout the largest areas — Jambyl (187.8 thsd ha), Almaty (152.9 thsd ha), and Turkistan oblasts (47 thsd ha). At the same time, the main grain producing regions of Kazakhstan (Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda oblasts) still did not start the planting campaign of spring grains.
In addition, Kazakhstan started planting corn for grain. As of April 29, the planted areas already reached 21.8 thsd ha, or 14.3% of the plan.
As for oilseeds, agrarians planted the crops throughout 144.9 thsd ha, or 5.1% of the plan (2.848 mln ha).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In the current MY, Kazakhstan produced the minimum volumes of flour — Statistics Committee
April 26, 15:50
-
Kazakh wheat can strengthen its positions on the Chinese market — expert
April 25, 15:40
-
Kazakhstan: in March 2019, the production of vegetable oils reached new records
April 24, 13:20
-
Kazakhstan: deep processing of wheat can annually reach nearly 3 mln tonnes — expert
April 23, 15:00
-
Kazakhstan: import dependency on some types of rice products reached 100% — expert
April 22, 14:50
-
Kazakhstan planted spring grains throughout over 340 thsd ha — Ministry of Agriculture
April 18, 14:20