Harvest

08:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 147

Belarus planted spring crops throughout over 1.77 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture

As of April 29, Belarusian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 1.773 mln ha, or 72.6% of the plan, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

At the same time, agrarians already completed the planting campaign of early spring grains and pulses — the areas reached 894.6 thsd ha. In addition, the planted areas under flaxseed totaled 48 thsd ha (93.4% of the plan), sugar beet — 94 thsd ha (98.9%), and corn — 403.6 thsd ha (39.1%), added the officials.

Belarus continues holding the planting campaign works. Agrarians almost completed planting flaxseed and sugar beet. The current weather conditions are favourable for planting works, but the deficit of moisture reserves somewhat slows down the development of crops, the Ministry noted.

