Russia planted spring grains throughout 6.8 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture

As of April 29, Russia planted all spring crops throughout the general areas of 11.4 mln ha, or 21.8% of the forecast (on the same date in 2018 — 6.3 mln ha), reported the Ministry of Agriculture on April 30.

At the same time, agrarians planted spring grains throughout 6.8 mln ha, or 22.9% of the forecasted areas (in 2018 — 3.7 mln ha). In particular, the planted areas under spring barley reached 3.3 mln ha (41.6%), spring wheat — 1.2 mln ha (9.8%), corn for grain — 1 mln ha (39.7%), and rice — 31 thsd ha (16.1%).

In addition, Russia planted sunflower seed throughout 1.8 mln ha (22.7%), spring rapeseed — 193.8 thsd ha (13.6%), and soybeans — 296.9 thsd ha (9.7%).

Also, agrarians planted sugar beet throughout 906.9 thsd ha, or 79.8% of the plan.

At the same time, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter crops throughout 13.5 mln ha, or 76.2% of the planted areas (in 2018 — 10.7 mln ha).

