Russia planted spring grains throughout 6.8 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
As of April 29, Russia planted all spring crops throughout the general areas of 11.4 mln ha, or 21.8% of the forecast (on the same date in 2018 — 6.3 mln ha), reported the Ministry of Agriculture on April 30.
At the same time, agrarians planted spring grains throughout 6.8 mln ha, or 22.9% of the forecasted areas (in 2018 — 3.7 mln ha). In particular, the planted areas under spring barley reached 3.3 mln ha (41.6%), spring wheat — 1.2 mln ha (9.8%), corn for grain — 1 mln ha (39.7%), and rice — 31 thsd ha (16.1%).
In addition, Russia planted sunflower seed throughout 1.8 mln ha (22.7%), spring rapeseed — 193.8 thsd ha (13.6%), and soybeans — 296.9 thsd ha (9.7%).
Also, agrarians planted sugar beet throughout 906.9 thsd ha, or 79.8% of the plan.
At the same time, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter crops throughout 13.5 mln ha, or 76.2% of the planted areas (in 2018 — 10.7 mln ha).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: as of April 1, grain stocks totaled 23.5 mln tonnes — Rosstat
13:40
-
On April 29, the NAMEX sold over 3 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
09:50
-
In the fourth week of April, the Russian seaports increased grain export volumes
Yesterday, 14:30
-
For 9 months 2018/19 MY, Russia exported the record volumes of grains to China — Rusagrotrans
Yesterday, 11:00
-
Russia: wheat export prices reduced to a 7-month low
Yesterday, 09:40
-
Russia planted spring grains throughout 5.2 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
April 26, 14:00
-
Rusagrotrans increased the forecast of grain harvest and exports from Russia in the season-2019/20
April 25, 12:20
-
Russia planted spring grains throughout 3.8 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
April 23, 16:00