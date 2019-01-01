Harvest

On April 30, the NAMEX sold over 17 thsd tonnes of intervention grains

On April 30, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for supplying on the domestic market. The fund sold 17.83 thsd tonnes of grains only (from the proposed volumes of 123.59 thsd tonnes) at the general sum of 173.9 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

In particular, 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2016 formed the major share in the structure of sold grain volumes — 12.75 thsd tonnes (33.95 thsd tonnes). The average weighted price totaled 10`550 RUR/t.

Also, the fund sold 217 tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2015 (9.4 thsd tonnes) at 12`000 RUR/t, and 4.86 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2013 (12.01 thsd tonnes) at 7`550 RUR/t.

On the reporting day, the commodity exchange canceled the sales of 23.08 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2015, 21.87 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2014, 10.18 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2014, 5.67 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2008, 1.48 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2013, 5.26 thsd tonnes of 3-grade rye of the harvest-2014, as well as 675 tonnes of barley of the harvest-2014.

In the following week, the trading days are scheduled for May 7 and 8.

