Belarus almost completed the planting campaign of corn for grain — Ministry of Agriculture

As of April 30, Belarusian agrarians almost completed the planting campaign of corn for grain — 221.4 thsd ha, or 99.3% of the plan, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

Also, the planting campaign of sugar beet reached its final stage, the areas already totaled 94.6 thsd ha, while the plan — 95 thsd ha.

Generally, Belarus planted all spring crops throughout the areas of 1.826 mln ha, or 74.7% of the planned areas (2.44 mln ha).

