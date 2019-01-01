Harvest

Source: APK-Inform

Kazakhstan: major grain producing regions to start the mass planting campaign in 2 weeks

Agrarians of the main grain producing regions of Kazakhstan plan to start the mass planting campaign in 2 weeks, if the weather cooperates, reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan on May 2.

At the same time, in the south of Kazakhstan agrarians almost completed the planting campaign. Almaty, Jambyl, Kyzylorda, and Turkistan oblasts started the planting works in early April 2019. In the current year, agrarians plan to increase the areas under competitive crops, such as oilseeds, cereals, forage crops, pulses, at the expense of reducing of wheat and water-retaining crop areas, as well as further development of the long-fallow lands.

It was noted that during the spring planting campaign Kazakh agrarians plan to plant agricultural crops throughout more than 22 mln ha, including grains — nearly 15 mln ha.

