Harvest

Yesterday, 16:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 243

Russia: in 2019, the planted areas under agricultural crops to increase by 1.2 mln ha — Minister of Agriculture

Increasing of the planted areas under agricultural crops by 1.2 mln ha, compared with last year, will become the special feature of the planting campaign of 2019 in Russia — to 80.5 mln ha, including 52.3 mln ha of spring crops, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Patrushev.

The general areas will grow at the expense of increasing of the areas under grains, pulses and forage crops, as well as the areas under vegetables and potatoes, the Minister explained.

Also, D.Patrushev noted that in terms of the favourable weather conditions, the spring field works started earlier than the average long-term annual periods.

At the same time, he confirmed the current official estimations of the general grain harvest in the country in 2019 at the level of 118 mln tonnes, including 75-78 mln tonnes of wheat.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment