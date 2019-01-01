Harvest

Yesterday, 17:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 229

Ukraine completed the planting campaign of early grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of May 2, Ukrainian agricultural enterprises already completed the planting campaign of early spring grains and pulses. The areas reached 2.1 mln ha, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

At the same time, the country continued planting corn — 2.1 mln ha (45% of the plan). In addition, buckwheat areas already totaled 400 ha, and millet —7 thousand hectares (11%).

Also, agrarians continued planting oilseed crops. As of the reporting date, Ukraine planted sunflower seed throughout 3 mln ha (53%), as well as soybeans — 354 thsd ha (19%).

At the same time, Ukraine planted sugar beet throughout 212 thsd ha (87%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment