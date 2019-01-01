Harvest

Yesterday, 16:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 114

Belarus: losses of winter crops were at the minimum level — Ministry of Agriculture

Belarus planted winter crops for the harvest-2019 throughout the areas of 1.38 mln ha, but lost only 2% of the crops (28 thsd ha) after the overwintering period, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus on April 25.

In particular, Vitebsk and Mogilev oblasts faced the most significant losses — nearly 10 thsd ha of winter grains in each oblast. In the winter, the crops were under sufficient covering of snow, but some of them rotted out. In Brest oblast, winter crops did not face any damages at all. At the same time, Minsk, Grodno and Gomel oblasts faced the losses at the level of less than 1%.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, winter triticale areas received the most significant losses. At the same time, winter wheat and rye areas faced the least losses. Winter barley areas were completely undamaged.

After the overwintering period, rapeseed areas also demonstrated rather good condition. In most fields of Brest and Grodno oblasts, the oilseed areas were in good condition. The losses in the oblasts totaled 4.5 and 0.06%, respectively. In Gomel oblast, the losses of winter rapeseed reached 17 thsd ha, or nearly one quarter of the areas, and in the whole country — nearly 25 thsd ha from the general planted areas of 333 thsd ha.

