Russia: Krasnodar Krai to harvest at least 10 mln tonnes of grains — Governor

According to expectations of agricultural producers of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, in the current season the harvest of grain crops in the region will total at least 10 mln tonnes, including nearly 9 mln tonnes of wheat, declared the Governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev on April 26.

According to him, in the autumn of 2018 the region planted winter spiked grain crops throughout 1.58 mln ha.

To date, agrarians already completed the spring planting campaign of early spring crops and sugar beet. At the end of April, agrarians start planting rice. In the current year, the planted areas of rice will increase by 8 thsd ha — to 125 thsd ha. To date, there are no fears on the condition of winter crops, but the officials do not give any specific forecasts on the future harvest.

V.Kondratyev added that in 2019 the region plans to keep the exports of agricultural crops at the level of 2018 — nearly 10 mln tonnes of grains, but it "will depend on the situation on the global grain market".

Last year, the region exported 10.3 mln tonnes of grains, up almost 20% compared with previous year. Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Indonesia, and South Korea are the major importers of Kuban grains. Last year, 15 new countries showed interest in the goods, including France, Spain, Norway, Sweden, etc. Generally, Krasnodar Krai exported grains to 80 countries.

