Kazakhstan planted spring grains throughout nearly 0.5 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture

As of May 2, Kazakhstan planted spring spiked grains throughout the areas of 477 thsd ha, or 3.3% of the planned figures (14.347 mln ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In particular, agrarians of Jambyl oblast already exceeded the plan of planting works by 3% and planted grains throughout 190 thsd ha. In Kyzylorda and Turkistan oblasts, agrarians planted spring grains throughout 3.4 thsd ha (98.8%) and 47 thsd ha (90%), respectively. Almaty oblast planted grains throughout 355 thsd ha (50.9%). Also, agrarians of West Kazakhstan oblast started planting grains — 19.8 thsd ha (10.4%), as well as East Kazakhstan oblast — 24.4 thsd ha (4.4%), and Aktobe oblast — 4.4 thsd ha (1.3%).

At the same time, the main grain producing regions of Kazakhstan (Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda oblasts) plan to start the planting campaign of spring grains in the second ten-day period of May 2019.

In addition, Kazakhstan started planting corn for grain. As of May 2, the planted areas already reached 30.9 thsd ha, or 20.3% of the plan.

As for oilseeds, agrarians planted the crops throughout 185.1 thsd ha, or 6.5% of the plan (2.848 mln ha).

