Ukraine: postponement of cancellation of the VAT refund on oilseeds exports entered into force
In Ukraine, the standards providing postponement of cancellation of the budget reimbursement of the value added tax on the exports of rapeseed until January 1, 2020, and the exports of soybeans – until September 1, 2018, came into force. The law "On amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and some legislative acts of Ukraine on ensuring the balance of budget revenues in 2018", published on January 2 in the newspaper "Holos Ukrayiny", which is the official voice of the Verkhovna Rada.
Also, the reporting law kept the VAT refund on sunflower seed exports.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: in January-November, agricultural food exports to Japan totaled more than 80 mln USD
17:25
-
In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine to export 41 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
14:00
-
In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported over 21 mln tonnes of grains – SSUFSCP
12:00
-
In January-November, Ukraine exported agricultural products at 16.4 bln USD
December 29 2017, 15:00
-
Ukraine planted winter crops for the harvest-2018 throughout over 8.3 mln ha – State Statistics Service
December 29 2017, 13:00
-
Ukraine: cancellation of the VAT refund on oilseed exports to reduce the purchasing prices – expert
December 28 2017, 10:00
-
Ukraine: in 2017, Agrarian Fund increased the exports of flour
December 27 2017, 12:00
-
EU is the main consumer of Ukrainian organic products – experts
December 26 2017, 13:00