Legislation update

Ukraine: postponement of cancellation of the VAT refund on oilseeds exports entered into force

In Ukraine, the standards providing postponement of cancellation of the budget reimbursement of the value added tax on the exports of rapeseed until January 1, 2020, and the exports of soybeans – until September 1, 2018, came into force. The law "On amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and some legislative acts of Ukraine on ensuring the balance of budget revenues in 2018", published on January 2 in the newspaper "Holos Ukrayiny", which is the official voice of the Verkhovna Rada.

Also, the reporting law kept the VAT refund on sunflower seed exports.

