Legislation update

All-Ukrainian Agrarian Forum appealed to the Parliament to support the draft law on returning of the mechanism of direct subsidizing of agriculture

On December 18, the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Forum appealed to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to support the draft law on returning of the mechanism of automatic subsidizing of the agrarian sector, so-called "quasi-accumulation of the VAT", which was planned to cancel since 2018.

According to the Director of the Forum, Maria Didukh, the current major requirement is full attention to the draft law #7403, provided for further proceedings to the Verkhovna Rada deputies. The Forum asked the deputies to support it and return to the mechanism of VAT quasi-accumulation.

According to her, there were two reasons for protests of agrarians – previous decision of the Verkhovna Rada to cancel the budget reimbursement of VAT on the exports of oilseeds since March 1, 2018, and absence of funds for the VAT quasi-accumulation in the state budget-2018.

