Legislation update

Ukraine: Verkhovna Rada registered another alternative draft law on VAT refund to agrarians

On January 3, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine registered another alternative draft law #7420-2 "On amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on reduction of the rate of value added tax for some types of agricultural products".

The deputies Ivan Miroshnychenko and Valery Davydenko became the authors of the document. The Verkhovna Rada web-site still did not publish a text of the draft law yet.

As a reminder, on December 22, 2017, members of the Agrarian Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Leonid Kozachenko, Alexander Bakumenko, and Mykola Kucher registered the first alternative draft law #7420-1, which proposed to reduce the VAT for poultry, livestock and sugar producers to 10%.

