Ukraine: Verkhovna Rada registered another alternative draft law on VAT refund to agrarians
On January 3, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine registered another alternative draft law #7420-2 "On amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on reduction of the rate of value added tax for some types of agricultural products".
The deputies Ivan Miroshnychenko and Valery Davydenko became the authors of the document. The Verkhovna Rada web-site still did not publish a text of the draft law yet.
As a reminder, on December 22, 2017, members of the Agrarian Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Leonid Kozachenko, Alexander Bakumenko, and Mykola Kucher registered the first alternative draft law #7420-1, which proposed to reduce the VAT for poultry, livestock and sugar producers to 10%.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: in 2017, the seaports increased cargo handling by almost 10% – USPA
17:00
-
All-Ukrainian Agrarian Forum appealed to the Parliament to support the draft law on returning of the mechanism of direct subsidizing of agriculture
14:00
-
Ukraine: in January-November, agricultural food exports to Japan totaled more than 80 mln USD
Yesterday, 17:25
-
Ukraine: postponement of cancellation of the VAT refund on oilseeds exports entered into force
Yesterday, 16:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine to export 41 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 14:00
-
In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported over 21 mln tonnes of grains – SSUFSCP
Yesterday, 12:00