Since July 1, Russia to impose a new State Standard on wheat
Since July 1, 2018, a new State Standard on wheat GOST 9353-2016 "Wheat. General specifications" comes into effect in Russia, declared the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor).
According to the announcement, the standard which shall come into effect, covers both hard and soft wheat varieties, and specifies its types and subtypes, technical requirements, content of the basic grain, weed and grain impurities, safety requirements, as well as procedures of acceptance, transportation and storage.
Here you can become acquainted with the full text of the new GOST.
Also, the press-service added that since January 1, 2019, a new edition of GOST 16990-2017 "Rye. General specifications" comes into effect.
