Legislation update

Russia to keep the zero export duties on wheat — Deputy Prime Minister

The Government of Russia will support the proposal of the Ministry of Agriculture on extension of the current zero export duties on grains for at least two years, declared the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich on April 12.

According to him, it is possible that the authorities will keep the zero duties for even longer term. The Government already took the critical decision.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the authorities can extend the zero duties for even five years, but there is required a good predictability. The Government plans to consider the issue in the nearest future.

At the same time, A.Dvorkovich stressed that the authorities do not plan to impose the heavier duties, but do not want to take out the tool due to possible force majeure.

