Ukraine: Ministry of Agrarian Policy and traders to sign the Memorandum of Understanding without additional limitations on wheat exports
In the nearest future, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine plans to sign the traditional Memorandum of Understanding with the business on the exports of grain crops in the current MY, without imposition of any additional limitations on the exports of wheat, reported the press-service of the Ministry.
According to the Ministry, the Memorandum will include the forecasted export volumes of grains, but taking into account the specific situation on foreign markets of grains, in the current year the officials decided to speed up signing of the text part of the memorandum.
As a reminder, on August 2 the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, Maksym Martynyuk, informed about the plans to sign the Memorandum with representatives of grain business in coming days, and then some media published information about a possible limitation of milling wheat exports from Ukraine.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine to reduce the harvest of early grain crops — UAC
Yesterday, 18:00
-
Ukraine harvested over 28 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 12:00
-
Ukraine: in the last week of July, the seaports increased grain export shipments
August 6, 18:20
-
Ukraine exported over 35 mln tonnes of grains — SSUFSCP
August 6, 17:00
-
Ukrainian millers had to purchase wheat at the export price of flour — APK-Inform
August 6, 16:00
-
Ukraine harvested over 26 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
August 3, 17:30