Market situation - feed grains on December 29 - December 22
CASH MARKET
Trade date Friday, December 29, compared with Friday, December 22, 2017
CIS MARKET (FOB prices excluding VAT)
Commodity
Basis
Country
Ukraine, UAH/MT
Russia (Southern region), RUR/MT
Kazakhstan, $/MT
average
weekly change
average
weekly change
average
weekly change
Corn, offers
EXW
4 450
0
7 900
0
Corn, bids
CPT
4 350
0
7 700
0
Corn, bids
CPT-port
4750-4980
+0/30
Corn, offers
FOB ($)
$163-168
+$0/1
$166-168*; 136-141**
-$1/0**
Corn, bids
FOB ($)
$160-164
0
Barley, offers
EXW
5 150
0
8 500
0
Barley, bids
CPT
5 100
0
8 300
0
Barley, bids
CPT-port
5300-5560
+0/10
Feed barley, offers
FOB ($)
$190-193
-$0/-1
$190-194*; 149-153**
0
$172
0
Feed barley, bids
FOB ($)
$186-190
0
* Russian deep-sea ports ** Russian Azov Sea ports
WORLD MARKET
Commodity
Basis
Country
USA, $/MT
France, $/MT
Argentina, $/MT
average
weekly change
average
weekly change
average
weekly change
Corn, offers
CPT
150
+1
Corn, offers
FOB
185
+1
162
0
Feed barley, offers
FOB
175
0
EXHANGE MARKET
Trade date Thursday, December 28, compared with Friday, December 22, 2017
CORN
Commodity
Exchange/month
Country
Terms of delivery
Settle, USD/MT
Change, %
Corn, yellow
CBOT, Mar
USA
EXW
138,6
0,0%
Corn
Euronext, Jan
France
FOB
183,9
0,5%
Corn, hard
BCA, Jan
Argentina
EXW
148,0
-1,3%
Corn
BCE, Mar
Hungary
EXW, Budapest
180,5
0,6%
Official currency exchange rate - December 29, 2017
USD/RUR
EUR/RUR
UAH/RUR
USD/UAH
EUR/UAH
RUR/UAH
USD/KZT
EUR/KZT
UAH/KZT
57,63
68,79
2,06
28,07
33,50
0,49
331,31
395,29
11,79
Ukraine
Russia
Kazakhstan
FOB
The market segment of coarse grains demonstrated rather stable price trends, due to the global market influence, the seasonal factor, demand rates, etc.
So, offer prices for new crop feed corn remained stable compared with the previous week, and totaled 163-168 USD/t FOB with delivery in January 2018, while the bid prices totaled nearly 160-164 USD/t FOB. The offer prices with February delivery mainly varied within 168-170 USD/t FOB.
Also, offer prices of new crop feed barley slightly decreased compared with the previous week, and totaled 190-193 USD/t FOB, while the bid prices reached 186-190 USD/t FOB, with delivery in January. The trend developed due to the similar demand rates of importers, as well as the domestic market situation.
Trading activity rates were rather moderate.
The market of feed corn demonstrated a stable price trend, due to the seasonal factor, global market rates, etc.
Offer prices for new crop feed corn did not change compared with the previous week, and still totaled 166-168 USD/t FOB-Black Sea, and 136-141 USD/t FOB-Azov Sea, with delivery in January 2018.
At the same time, offer prices in the market segment of new crop feed barley remained unchanged, due to decreasing demand of importers. Offer prices for new crop barley totaled 190-194 USD/t FOB deep-sea ports, and 149-153 USD/t FOB-Azov Sea, with delivery in January 2018.
Trading activity rates were rather moderate.
Last week, offer prices on the Kazakh market of feed barley demonstrated a stable price trend, due to the similar demand rates of importers, forthcoming holiday days in the country, as well as troubles with the logistics in the Aktau port.
The average offer prices for new crop barley varied within 170-174 USD/t FOB-Aktau. Some export-oriented companies even declared the prices at 175 USD/t FOB.
Traders informed about some difficulties with the logistics. The port Aktau declared about a deficit of grain rail cars and vessels for grain shipment.
Also, grain trading rates in the market segment were estimated as somewhat low.
CPT
The market segment demonstrated rather stable price situation. Also, stable UAH/USD exchange rates and demand level of traders somewhat influenced on the reporting market situation.
Bid prices for new crop feed barley were announced at 170-172 USD/t CPT-port. The UAH prices totaled 5`300-5`560 UAH/t CPT-port.
Bid prices in foreign currency for feed corn reached 149-152 USD/t CPT-port. The UAH prices varied within 4`750-4`980 UAH/t CPT-port (up 10-30 UAH/t compared with the previous week).
Also, the prices for new crop feed peas totaled 180-240 USD/t CPT-port. But due to low demand of importers, trading activity rates in the market segment remained low.
Trading activity developed at moderate level.
Also, the market segment of coarse grains faced a stable trend. The situation was caused by the seasonal factor, reducing demand rates, RUR/USD exchange rates, etc.
Bid prices for feed corn did not change compared with the previous week, and totaled 8`500-8`800 RUR/t, and 7`500-8`000 RUR/t СРТ-port (Black Sea and Azov Sea ports, respectively).
Feed barley prices were stable, and totaled 9`800-10`450 RUR/t, and 8`700-9`460 RUR/t СРТ-port (Black Sea and Azov Sea ports, respectively).
Bid prices of new crop feed peas still totaled 10`450-11`600 RUR/t CPT-port in the Azov Sea ports.
Trading activity rates were rather stable.
During the week, DAP prices for feed barley demonstrated a stable trend. Grain holders still announced their selling prices for barley within 132-140 USD/t DAP-Saryagash, but they were mainly declarative.
Trading activity rates were somewhat low. Many export-oriented companies took wait-and-see position until increasing of the number of offers from agrarians.
FORECAST OF GRAIN MARKET DEVELOPMENT
Ukraine
Russia
Kazakhstan
FOB
The global market situation will have a key influence on prices formation.
|
Trading and purchasing rates will became low-active. There will be no changes in the price situation.
|
Offer prices for major crops and trading activity rates will remain unchanged.
CPT
According to market participants, wheat and corn prices will remain unchanged.
|
In the nearest future, the prices in the market segment of grain crops will remain stable.
Trading and purchasing rates will remain rather stable.
