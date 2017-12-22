Market situation - feed grains on December 29 - December 22

FOB

The market segment of coarse grains demonstrated rather stable price trends, due to the global market influence, the seasonal factor, demand rates, etc. So, offer prices for new crop feed corn remained stable compared with the previous week, and totaled 163-168 USD/t FOB with delivery in January 2018, while the bid prices totaled nearly 160-164 USD/t FOB. The offer prices with February delivery mainly varied within 168-170 USD/t FOB. Also, offer prices of new crop feed barley slightly decreased compared with the previous week, and totaled 190-193 USD/t FOB, while the bid prices reached 186-190 USD/t FOB, with delivery in January. The trend developed due to the similar demand rates of importers, as well as the domestic market situation. Trading activity rates were rather moderate.

The market of feed corn demonstrated a stable price trend, due to the seasonal factor, global market rates, etc. Offer prices for new crop feed corn did not change compared with the previous week, and still totaled 166-168 USD/t FOB-Black Sea, and 136-141 USD/t FOB-Azov Sea, with delivery in January 2018. At the same time, offer prices in the market segment of new crop feed barley remained unchanged, due to decreasing demand of importers. Offer prices for new crop barley totaled 190-194 USD/t FOB deep-sea ports, and 149-153 USD/t FOB-Azov Sea, with delivery in January 2018. Trading activity rates were rather moderate.