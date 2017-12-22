Oilseeds

Yesterday, 18:42 Source: APK-Inform Views: 55

Market situation - oilseeds on December 22 - December 15

OILSEEDS AND BY-PRODUCTS

CASH MARKET

 

Trade date Friday, December 29, compared with Friday, December 22, 2017

CIS MARKET

Commodity

Terms of delivery

Country

Ukraine, $/MT

Russia (Southern region), RUR/MT

min

max

average

average change

average

change

Crude SFO, offers (January-March)

FOB

745

755

750

0

$737

0

Crude SFO, bids (January-March)

FOB

740

745

743

-2

$730

0

Crude SFO, offers (April-June)

FOB

760

765

765

0

 

 

Crude SFO, bids (April-June)

FOB

750

755

750

0

 

 

Crude SFO, bids (December-January)

CPT

720

725

723

-2

44 200

0

High-oleic SFO, bids (January)

FOB

870

875

870

0

 

 

Soybeans, bids (January)

CPT

360

370

365

0

 

 

Sunflower seeds, offers (January-February)

FOB

365

370

365

0

 

 

Sunflower meal, offers (January)

DAP-Poland

165

172

170

0

 

 

Sunflower meal, bids (January)

DAP-Poland

160

168

165

0

 

 

Sunflower meal, offers (January)

DAP-Belarus

167

172

170

0

 

 

Sunflower meal, bids (January)

DAP-Belarus

165

167

165

0

 

 

Sunflower meal, bids (January)

CPT

145

155

150

0

 

 

 

WORLD MARKET

Commodity

Terms of delivery

Country

Brazil, $/MT

Argentina, $/MT

EU, $/MT

average

weekly change

average

weekly change

average

weekly change

Crude SFO, offer

FOB

 

 

745

-5

775

0

Soybeans, offer

FOB

376

0

358

-1

 

 

Soybean meal, offer

FOB

319

0

329

+1

 

 

Soybean oil, offers

FOB

742

-1

745

-3

862

+7

Sunflower seed, offer

FOB

 

 

340

+5

 

 

 

EXHANGE MARKET

 

Trade date Thursday, December 28, compared with Friday, December 22, 2017

OILSEEDS AND BY-PRODUCTS

Commodity

Exchange/month

Country

Terms of delivery

Settle, USD/MT

Change, %

Soybeans

CBOT, Jan

USA

EXW

350,8

0,5%

Soybeans

BCA, Jan

Argentina

EXW

256,5

0,0%

Rapeseed

Euronext, Feb

France

FOB

413,1

-1,2%

Canola

WCE, Jan

Canada

FOB

381,8

-1,6%

Sunflower

BCA, Jan

Argentina

EXW

303,0

2,7%

Sunflower*

BCE, Dec

Hungary

EXW, Budapest

-

-

Soybean oil

CBOT, Jan

USA

EXW

716,5

-0,7%

Palm oil, crude

BMD, Mar

Malaysia

CPT-port

617,9

2,7%

Soybean meal

CBOT, Jan

USA

EXW

343,7

-0,3%

* High oil content sunflower seed

 

Official currency exchange rate - December 29, 2017

USD/RUR

EUR/RUR

UAH/RUR

USD/UAH

EUR/UAH

RUR/UAH

USD/KZT

EUR/KZT

UAH/KZT

57,63

68,79

2,06

28,07

33,50

0,49

331,31

395,29

11,79

 

 

 

Sunflower by-products

 

Ukraine

Russia

Sunflower oil

Declining price tendency was observed on the market of Ukrainian sunflower oil, due to the similar trend on the global oils market.

The bid prices for February-March shipment were mainly announced at 745 USD/t FOB. The offers of the product totaled 745-755 USD/t FOB (January-March delivery).

Moderate rates of purchasing-trade activity.

The market was characterized with rather stable price situation.

Sellers of sunflower oil announced the offer prices within 737-740 USD/t FOB (February-March shipment).

The bid prices were declared at the level of 730 USD/t FOB (February-March shipment).

The rates of purchasing-trade activity were low. The buyers practically didn’t show interest for the buying.

Forecast

Market operators expect for further decreasing of the prices.

The low market activity will probably keep on the market.

The prices will remain unchanged.

Sunflower meal

There were no essential price adjustments on the market.

Bid prices for sunflower meal totaled 140-150 USD/t CPT more often.

Bid prices on DAP-Belarus varied within 165-167 USD/t, and 160-170 USD/t DAP-Poland.

The sales rates of the product were stable.

Sellers of sunflower meal reported the market prices at previously created rates.

The bid prices were fixed at the level of 130 USD/t FOB (February-March shipment) on average. At the same time, the offer prices reached 150 USD/t on the same basis.

The demand was estimated as low.

The bid prices were reported to be unattractive.

Forecast

Moderate price situation.

Low rates of purchasing-trade activity. The prices will stay at earlier created limits.

 

Other oilseeds

Ukraine

Soybeans

The bullish price tendency was observed on the market due to the same trend with global conjuncture.

Bid prices for soybeans often varied within 360-370 USD/t СРТ.

The offer prices totaled 385-390 USD/t FOB.

Also, hruvnia bid prices rose and reached 11`700-11`900 UAH/t СРТ-port.

The rates of purchasing-trade activity were stable.

Forecast

Declining of prices isn’t excluded due to the bearish price tendency on the global market of oilseeds.

Soybean oil

The prices varied within previously created limits.

Bid prices for crude soybean oil were primary reported at 720-735 USD/t FCA.

The trading activity rates were low.

Forecast

Market operators don’t expect for further significant price changes in this segment, however some companies don’t exclude the further declining of prices in the nearest time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment

Topic articles