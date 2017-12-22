Market situation - oilseeds on December 22 - December 15
OILSEEDS AND BY-PRODUCTS
CASH MARKET
|
Trade date Friday, December 29, compared with Friday, December 22, 2017
|
CIS MARKET
|
Commodity
|
Terms of delivery
|
Country
|
Ukraine, $/MT
|
Russia (Southern region), RUR/MT
|
min
|
max
|
average
|
average change
|
average
|
change
|
Crude SFO, offers (January-March)
|
FOB
|
745
|
755
|
750
|
0
|
$737
|
0
|
Crude SFO, bids (January-March)
|
FOB
|
740
|
745
|
743
|
-2
|
$730
|
0
|
Crude SFO, offers (April-June)
|
FOB
|
760
|
765
|
765
|
0
|
|
|
Crude SFO, bids (April-June)
|
FOB
|
750
|
755
|
750
|
0
|
|
|
Crude SFO, bids (December-January)
|
CPT
|
720
|
725
|
723
|
-2
|
44 200
|
0
|
High-oleic SFO, bids (January)
|
FOB
|
870
|
875
|
870
|
0
|
|
|
Soybeans, bids (January)
|
CPT
|
360
|
370
|
365
|
0
|
|
|
Sunflower seeds, offers (January-February)
|
FOB
|
365
|
370
|
365
|
0
|
|
|
Sunflower meal, offers (January)
|
DAP-Poland
|
165
|
172
|
170
|
0
|
|
|
Sunflower meal, bids (January)
|
DAP-Poland
|
160
|
168
|
165
|
0
|
|
|
Sunflower meal, offers (January)
|
DAP-Belarus
|
167
|
172
|
170
|
0
|
|
|
Sunflower meal, bids (January)
|
DAP-Belarus
|
165
|
167
|
165
|
0
|
|
|
Sunflower meal, bids (January)
|
CPT
|
145
|
155
|
150
|
0
|
|
|
WORLD MARKET
|
Commodity
|
Terms of delivery
|
Country
|
Brazil, $/MT
|
Argentina, $/MT
|
EU, $/MT
|
average
|
weekly change
|
average
|
weekly change
|
average
|
weekly change
|
Crude SFO, offer
|
FOB
|
|
|
745
|
-5
|
775
|
0
|
Soybeans, offer
|
FOB
|
376
|
0
|
358
|
-1
|
|
|
Soybean meal, offer
|
FOB
|
319
|
0
|
329
|
+1
|
|
|
Soybean oil, offers
|
FOB
|
742
|
-1
|
745
|
-3
|
862
|
+7
|
Sunflower seed, offer
|
FOB
|
|
|
340
|
+5
|
|
EXHANGE MARKET
|
Trade date Thursday, December 28, compared with Friday, December 22, 2017
|
OILSEEDS AND BY-PRODUCTS
|
Commodity
|
Exchange/month
|
Country
|
Terms of delivery
|
Settle, USD/MT
|
Change, %
|
Soybeans
|
CBOT, Jan
|
USA
|
EXW
|
350,8
|
0,5%
|
Soybeans
|
BCA, Jan
|
Argentina
|
EXW
|
256,5
|
0,0%
|
Rapeseed
|
Euronext, Feb
|
France
|
FOB
|
413,1
|
-1,2%
|
Canola
|
WCE, Jan
|
Canada
|
FOB
|
381,8
|
-1,6%
|
Sunflower
|
BCA, Jan
|
Argentina
|
EXW
|
303,0
|
2,7%
|
Sunflower*
|
BCE, Dec
|
Hungary
|
EXW, Budapest
|
-
|
-
|
Soybean oil
|
CBOT, Jan
|
USA
|
EXW
|
716,5
|
-0,7%
|
Palm oil, crude
|
BMD, Mar
|
Malaysia
|
CPT-port
|
617,9
|
2,7%
|
Soybean meal
|
CBOT, Jan
|
USA
|
EXW
|
343,7
|
-0,3%
|
* High oil content sunflower seed
|
Official currency exchange rate - December 29, 2017
|
USD/RUR
|
EUR/RUR
|
UAH/RUR
|
USD/UAH
|
EUR/UAH
|
RUR/UAH
|
USD/KZT
|
EUR/KZT
|
UAH/KZT
|
57,63
|
68,79
|
2,06
|
28,07
|
33,50
|
0,49
|
331,31
|
395,29
|
11,79
Sunflower by-products
|
|
Ukraine
|
Russia
|
Sunflower oil
|
Declining price tendency was observed on the market of Ukrainian sunflower oil, due to the similar trend on the global oils market.
The bid prices for February-March shipment were mainly announced at 745 USD/t FOB. The offers of the product totaled 745-755 USD/t FOB (January-March delivery).
Moderate rates of purchasing-trade activity.
|
The market was characterized with rather stable price situation.
Sellers of sunflower oil announced the offer prices within 737-740 USD/t FOB (February-March shipment).
The bid prices were declared at the level of 730 USD/t FOB (February-March shipment).
The rates of purchasing-trade activity were low. The buyers practically didn’t show interest for the buying.
|
Forecast
|
Market operators expect for further decreasing of the prices.
|
The low market activity will probably keep on the market.
The prices will remain unchanged.
|
Sunflower meal
|
There were no essential price adjustments on the market.
Bid prices for sunflower meal totaled 140-150 USD/t CPT more often.
Bid prices on DAP-Belarus varied within 165-167 USD/t, and 160-170 USD/t DAP-Poland.
The sales rates of the product were stable.
|
Sellers of sunflower meal reported the market prices at previously created rates.
The bid prices were fixed at the level of 130 USD/t FOB (February-March shipment) on average. At the same time, the offer prices reached 150 USD/t on the same basis.
The demand was estimated as low.
The bid prices were reported to be unattractive.
|
Forecast
|
Moderate price situation.
|
Low rates of purchasing-trade activity. The prices will stay at earlier created limits.
Other oilseeds
|
Ukraine
|
Soybeans
|
The bullish price tendency was observed on the market due to the same trend with global conjuncture.
Bid prices for soybeans often varied within 360-370 USD/t СРТ.
The offer prices totaled 385-390 USD/t FOB.
Also, hruvnia bid prices rose and reached 11`700-11`900 UAH/t СРТ-port.
The rates of purchasing-trade activity were stable.
|
Forecast
|
Declining of prices isn’t excluded due to the bearish price tendency on the global market of oilseeds.
|
Soybean oil
|
The prices varied within previously created limits.
Bid prices for crude soybean oil were primary reported at 720-735 USD/t FCA.
The trading activity rates were low.
|
Forecast
|
Market operators don’t expect for further significant price changes in this segment, however some companies don’t exclude the further declining of prices in the nearest time.
You should be authorized to post comment