Agrinews

November 28, 12:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 146

Russia: by late November, the exports of rapeseed exceeded the whole last season results

Since the beginning of the season (July 1), and as of November 21, the exports of rapeseed from Russia reached 119 thsd tonnes, which already exceeded the results of the whole 2016/17 MY (75 thsd tonnes), reported the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products".

It is noted that in the general list of Russian exported grains, oilseeds and crop by-products, last season rapeseed moved from the 19th position to the 9th one.

For nearly 5 months of the season, the geographical distribution of Russian rapeseed expanded to 16 countries, as opposed to 15 countries in 2016/17 MY. In the current season, Mongolia purchased the largest volumes of the oilseed - 54 thsd tonnes (45% of the general exports), followed by China - 34 thsd tonnes (28%), and Bangladesh - 7 thsd tonnes (7%). For the first time, Nepal, Romania, Vietnam and Tajikistan started importing Russian rapeseed, reported the Institution.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment