November 28, 13:40 Source: APK-Inform

Russia reduced the exports of 3-grade wheat

The analysis of Russian wheat export volumes in July-October of 2017/18 MY, held on the basis of quality certificates issued by the agencies subject to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), shows an upward trend in the share of 5-grade wheat supplies to 14%, against 4% in 2016/17 MY, and declining of the share of 3-grade wheat to 5%, against 12% last season, reported the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products" on November 27.

Also, the share of 4-grade wheat remained at the last year level, and totaled 81% (in 2016/17 MY - 84%).

Traditionally, in the current season Turkey took the first position in the list of wheat importers of 3-grade wheat, and in July-October period purchased 209 thsd tonnes of the Russian grain, or 34.8% of the export volumes. Also, Israel imported large-scale volumes - 103 thsd tonnes (17.2%), as well as Azerbaijan - 54 thsd tonnes.

Traditionally, Egypt purchased the major volumes of 4-grade wheat - 2.5 mln tonnes (27%). Also, Turkey imported large-scale volumes - 0.7 mln tonnes (7.9%).

At the same time, the following countries became the main importers of 5-grade wheat: Turkey - 423 thsd tonnes (27%), Vietnam - 355 thsd tonnes (22%), and Indonesia - 305 thsd tonnes (19%).

