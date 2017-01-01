Agrinews

November 28, 16:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 184

Russia: in 2017, the growth of agricultural production to reach 3.5% - Ministry of Agriculture

In 2017, the growth of agricultural production rates in Russia will slow down to 3.5%, as opposed to 4.8% last year, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev on November 28.

As a reminder, previously the Minister estimated the figures in the current year at 2.5-3%.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment