Russia: in 2017, the growth of agricultural production to reach 3.5% - Ministry of Agriculture
In 2017, the growth of agricultural production rates in Russia will slow down to 3.5%, as opposed to 4.8% last year, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev on November 28.
As a reminder, previously the Minister estimated the figures in the current year at 2.5-3%.
