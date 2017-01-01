Agrinews

November 28, 17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 212

Ukraine: for 10 months of 2017, the exports of agricultural products exceeded 14 bln USD - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

According to the official statistics figures, in January-October of 2017 the exports of Ukrainian agricultural and food products increased by 22.7% compared with the same period last year, or up 2.7 bln USD, and totaled 14.7 bln USD. At the same time, the imports of agricultural products to Ukraine increased by 8%, and totaled 3.6 bln USD, declared the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine for European Integration, Olga Trofimtseva on November 28.

It is notable that in January-October of 2017 the TOP-3 of countries-leaders among the importers of Ukrainian agricultural products included India (11.3% of the general supplies), Egypt (7.5%), and the Netherlands (6.9%). At the same time, the breakdown by regions of agricultural exports did not change: Asian countries imported more than 42% of the products, the EU countries - 31.9%, and Africa countries - 14.7%, she specified.

In particular, in the reporting period Ukraine significantly increased the exports of wheat flour - up 17.7 mln USD, sugar - up 121.4 mln USD, poultry meat and edible offal - up nearly 83 mln USD, butter - up 69.1 mln USD, frozen beef - up 36.1 mln USD, bakery and confectionery products - up 23.8 mln USD, malt extracts, flour and groats products - up 52.6 mln USD.

According to O.Trofimtseva, the statistics figures confirmed the previous forecasts of the Ministry on increasing of the annual agricultural exports by 15-20% in 2017.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment