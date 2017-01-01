Agrinews

November 28, 17:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 163

Kazakhstan: NC Food Contract Corporation to supply 100 thsd tonnes of grains to Iran

JSC NC Food Contract Corporation of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum for the supply of 100 thsd tonnes of grain crops and 2 thsd tonnes of chilled mutton carcass to the Iranian company Tadbir Support and Development of Agricultural and livestock Infrastructures Co., declared the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan on November 27.

According to the announcement, Food Contract Corporation also concluded a contract together with the largest Iranian company Iran Feed Industry Association for the exports of 200 thsd tonnes of forage crops until the end of 2017, including rapeseed, cake and barley.

Also, the countries plan to launch several joint investment projects in the sphere of oilseeds production and processing in Kazakhstan with the following exports through the Caspian Sea ports to Iran.

