November 29, 09:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 114

Ukraine exported over 16 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of the season-2017/18, and as of November 28, Ukraine supplied 16.427 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 9.707 mln tonnes, barley - 3.734 mln tonnes, corn - 2.932 mln tonnes, rye - 9.1 thsd tonnes, and other grains - 45 thsd tonnes.

In addition, in the reporting period Ukraine exported 164.99 thsd tonnes of flour, including 164.43 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.

