November 29

In the nearest five years, Russia to increase grain exports by 30 mln tonnes - Ministry of Agriculture

In the nearest five years, Russia can increase its annual grain export volumes by nearly 30 mln tonnes at the expense of commissioning of new port terminals, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev.

According to him, there are good prospects in the construction of a terminal in Vladivostok. After modernization in Novorossiysk, there will be some increasing of shipment capacities. Also, in Taman there is a construction under way of a new port. The reporting projects will provide additional 30 mln tonnes of grains for exports in the following five years, said the Minister.

Also, A.Tkachev specified that to date the Ministry still keeps the forecast for Russian grain exports in 2017/18 MY at 45 mln tonnes, including 35 mln tonnes of wheat.

