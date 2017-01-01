In January-October, Kazakhstan increased the production of crude sunflower oil
In January-October of 2017, Kazakhstan produced 97.4 thsd tonnes of crude sunflower oil, an increase of 1.7% compared with the same figures last year, and refined sunflower oil - 101 thsd tonnes, down 2.9%, reported the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on November 29.
According to the announcement, in the reporting period the following oblasts became the leaders in crude sunflower oil production: East Kazakhstan oblast, which produced 79 thsd tonnes (up 12.6%) and Kostanay oblast - 11.3 thsd tonnes (up 6.7%).
In addition, in January-October of 2017 the following oblasts became the leaders in refined sunflower oil production: East Kazakhstan oblast - 51.2 thsd tonnes (up 7.2%), Aktobe oblast - 21.5 thsd tonnes (down 18.3%), and Almaty oblast - 19.6 thsd tonnes (down 19.6%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Kazakhstan: sunflower seed of the harvest-2017 showed oil content at 45-50% - SGS
Yesterday, 17:40
-
In January-October, Kazakhstan doubled the exports of sunflower oil
Yesterday, 13:40
-
Last season, Kazakhstan exported over 50% of vegetable oils supplies to China - expert
Yesterday, 12:00
-
By 2021, Kazakhstan to increase the planted areas under oilseeds to 3 mln ha - Ministry of Agriculture
November 29, 16:10
-
Since 2006, Kazakhstan increased vegetable oils production in 1.5 times - FAO
November 29, 13:20