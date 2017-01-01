Agrinews

November 29

In January-October, Kazakhstan increased the production of crude sunflower oil

In January-October of 2017, Kazakhstan produced 97.4 thsd tonnes of crude sunflower oil, an increase of 1.7% compared with the same figures last year, and refined sunflower oil - 101 thsd tonnes, down 2.9%, reported the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on November 29.

According to the announcement, in the reporting period the following oblasts became the leaders in crude sunflower oil production: East Kazakhstan oblast, which produced 79 thsd tonnes (up 12.6%) and Kostanay oblast - 11.3 thsd tonnes (up 6.7%).

In addition, in January-October of 2017 the following oblasts became the leaders in refined sunflower oil production: East Kazakhstan oblast - 51.2 thsd tonnes (up 7.2%), Aktobe oblast - 21.5 thsd tonnes (down 18.3%), and Almaty oblast - 19.6 thsd tonnes (down 19.6%).

