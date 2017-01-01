Agrinews

Yesterday, 13:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 131

In January-October, Kazakhstan doubled the exports of sunflower oil

In January-October of 2017, Kazakhstan exported 30.68 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil, an increase of 2.2 times compared with the same period last year, reported the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on November 29.

According to the announcement, for 10 months of 2017 Kazakhstan produced 177.61 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil, up 1.2% compared with the same period in 2016. As of the reporting date, the exports of sunflower oil totaled 12.6% of the common use in the country.

In addition, it is noted that the Kazakh company EFKO Kazakhstan and the Chinese company COFCO Xinjiang signed a Memorandum on long-term cooperation and a contract for the supply of 1 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil to China.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment